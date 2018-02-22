Man accused of shooting at woman, taking her to other county against her will

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after he shot at a woman he’s in a relationship with and then took her to another county against her will, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the woman was not struck by the bullet. Peter Padilla Castillo, 37, is accused of firing the weapon and kidnapping the woman after a violent episode.

Deputies said it happened before 4 a.m. Thursday when the victim and another man showed up at a house where Castillo was in the 23100 block of U.S. 281 South. When they got there, an argument ensued on the front porch between Castillo and the woman.

Castillo allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair, shot at her and order the man she came with to leave.

Deputies said the other man drove to a convenience store and called 911. By the time authorities arrived, the assault had already happened and Castillo and the women were gone, authorities said.

Authorities were able to catch up with Castillo and the woman in Atascosa County off Interstate 37 South. Castillo was taken into custody.

Deputies said the woman in her 30s is cooperating in the investigation.

“She’s fine. She wasn’t injured. Definitely, she was shook up by the incident, but she’s fine,” said Deputy Johnny Garcia with the Sheriff’s Office.

Castillo would not speak about the case as he was hauled to the magistrate’s office to be processed for an aggravated kidnapping charge, a first-degree felony.

