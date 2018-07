SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in the stomach earlier this month has been arrested.

Raymond Mireles, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Mireles shot his girlfriend’s uncle on July 2 on Agnes Street near McCullough Avenue and Dora Street.

The uncle survived the shooting.

Police said the Mireles’ girlfriend later identified Mireles as the shooter.

