Man accused of stabbing, hitting girlfriend in front office of Eastside motel

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 21-year-old man who is accused of stabbing and hitting his girlfriend after she refused to comply with his commands.

Drashad Darnell Dunmon is now being charged with a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dunmon stayed in a room at an Eastside motel in the 100 block of N W.W. White Road for several weeks.

On May 24, police were called to the motel for a reported assault in progress, where they found the woman suffering from a stab wound.

The affidavit states that the woman ran to the motel’s front office, where she told motel staff Dunmon had just assaulted her and she wanted to leave him.

Dunmon tried to force the woman to leave the office with him before he fled from the front office. He later came back with a knife, the affidavit said.

Motel employees told police that Dunmon struck the woman “multiple times (with) closed fist strikes on her face and head.” They told police when the woman tried run away from Dunmon, he grabbed her arm and then stabbed her with the knife.

The woman told police she had been in a relationship with Dunmon and had been staying at the motel with him for two weeks.

Dunmon is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $20,000.

According to online records, Dunmon was released after posting bond on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.