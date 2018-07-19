Man accused of stabbing stepdad during alcohol-fueled clash in Kirby

KIRBY, Texas - A man stabbed his stepfather during a clash early Thursday outside their mobile home in Kirby, police said.

Jose Padilla-Apolina, 21, also suffered injuries himself from being beaten with a wooden stick, police said.

A police report said a witness told officers both men had been drinking prior to the 12:30 a.m. incident.

The argument escalated and turned physical on the porch of the home in the 100 block of Kirby Heights, police said.

"At one point, the stepson pulled a knife. We're not sure where he had the knife, but he pulled the knife and stabbed his stepfather," said Kirby Police Chief Kevin Boice.

Padilla-Apolina already had run off when officers arrived, Boice said.

Police later responded to another call from a home nearby and found the suspect bleeding profusely from his head, the report said.

Boice said during the scuffle and stabbing, it appears the stepfather was able to strike back.

"The stepfather picked up a board that was described as a 1x1, approximately 3 feet in length, and used it," Boice said.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The stepfather suffered a single stab wound and bruises, while Padilla-Apolina may have a broken arm along with head injuries, Boice said.

"This was a family fight that just escalated way beyond control," Boice said.

Only Padilla-Apolina will face criminal charges, Boice said.

