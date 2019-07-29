Man accused of stalking wife's co-worker

SAN ANTONIO - A 38-year-old man is behind bars after he showed up to his wife's coworker's house at least 20 times over 13 days to threaten her, while also threatening her at her job dozens of times, an arrest affidavit states.

Bobby Martinez is charged with stalking and criminal trespassing. Martinez is accused of showing up at the victim's house on multiple occasions, cursing at her and threatening to shoot her. An affidavit states the victim has filed at least six reports with police about the repeated incidents.

While the affidavit states that Martinez's wife works with the victim, it doesn't state what prompted the incidents.

Authorities note in the arrest affidavit that Martinez has been convicted of violent charges, such as assault causing bodily injury - family violence and assault causing bodily injury - married.

Martinez is being held in lieu of bail combined at $27,000. Online records show he was out on bail on a separate charge of possession of a controlled substance when he was arrested Monday.

