Man accused of starving dog to death in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - A man was arrested after police found a dog starved to death in Universal City.

Police said they found a dog by a fence Friday. They said a vet confirmed the animal was dehydrated and hadn't been fed.

Caleb White, 20, was arrested on an animal cruelty charge Wednesday.

Officers said they recognized the dog from a previous call several months ago.

A disturbance call led police to White's home, and animal control tested the dog for abuse in May.

At that time, officers said everything checked out. Friday's discovery led officers to seek a warrant for White.

