Man accused of stealing electronics from Apple Store is arrested

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities arrested one of three men seen on surveillance video taking electronics from an Apple Store earlier this year, an arrest affidavit states.

Timothy O'Neal is one of three people accused of stealing electronics from the Apple Store at La Cantera on April 19.

According to an arrest affidavit, O'Neal and the other men grabbed items from tables and then left the store.

Authorities said the electronics that were stolen were valued at a total of $27,080.

O'Neal is charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

