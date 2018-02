SAN ANTONIO - A homeless man is accused of stealing an SUV from a hotel and later crashing it.

Police said the man took the SUV from the Hyatt on Losoya Street. Officers spotted it on Ashby Place near Woodlawn Avenue soon after, but chose not to chase him.

Minutes later, police received a call for a rollover at Brooklyn Avenue and St. Mary’s Street. The man had crashed the SUV.

The man was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.