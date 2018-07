SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of ordering an Uber and stealing the driver's car has been charged.

Police said Joshua Rincon, 28, ordered an Uber on June 5, but once he got to his destination, he pulled a knife on the driver.

The victim said he was scared for his life and did as he was told. Once he was out of the car, Rincon got in and drove off.

The victim later identified Rincon in a photo lineup.

Rincon is being charged with aggravated robbery.

