Man accused of stealing woman's purse in church parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who’s accused of stealing from a woman in a church parking lot on the South Side.

The robbery happened at the McCauley Baptist Church near I-35.

Police said a man in a brown truck drove into the parking lot and parked next to the vehicle the woman was sitting in while she waited for a family member.

The man then got into the car, and the woman told him she was going to call the police, officials said.

The man then pulled a gun out and pointed it at the woman, saying he was going to kill her if she didn’t stay quiet, police said.

The man took a purse from the vehicle and took off in the brown truck, police said.

Police said shortly after the robbery, the victim’s credit cards were used at several locations on the Southeast Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

