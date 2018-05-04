Man accused of street racing, causing multi-car crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was involved in a street race which ultimately caused a car crash that injured at least three people.

Thomas Dufilho, 44, was taken into custody Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. April 25 on Bandera Road near Loop 1604.

Police say several witnesses saw Dufilho and another driver rev their engines at a green light, then speed away as if they were engaged in a race.

When they got to the next intersection, both vehicles ran the red light, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The other driver’s car then hit another car and caused a chain reaction crash.

In all, four vehicles were involved.

At least three people, including the other driver allegedly involved in the race, suffered injuries.

One of the them had to be admitted to a hospital, the affidavit said.

It says Dufilho’s car was able to avoid the crash and left the scene.

Several witnesses gave police a description of his car.

Police said they also obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, and with that, they were able to track down Dufilho’s car.

He’s charged with racing causing bodily injury.

