Man accused of theft in contracting job he never started

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest warrant has been issued for Arthur Smith, 39, who is accused of theft in the amount of $4,800.

The alleged victim claims Smith took $4,800 as down payment for a roofing job he never started, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Smith quoted the victim $7,368 for a new roof in November 2016.

The victim and Smith signed a contract for the roofing job that same month, and that’s when the victim says he paid Smith the initial down payment, according to the affidavit.

2 suspects in custody following more than 10-hour standoff at Southtown hotel

The men stayed in contact over the next year via text messages, but the victim claims Smith gave him multiple excuses as to why he hadn’t yet started the job.

The victim requested Smith start the roofing job more than 10 times before requesting his money back, according to the affidavit.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Smith, who still has not refunded the victim or started the job, the affidavit says.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.