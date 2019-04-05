Man accused of trying to shoot man at party arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police have arrested 19-year-old Keyshaun Brown for allegedly trying to shoot a man at a party Saturday.

The incident happened at the Uptown Square Apartments in the 1300 block of Thorpe Lane.

Police said they responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived, they saw several people running away from an apartment.

The victim told police Brown punched him and pointed a handgun at him. The victim said Brown tried to fire the gun, but it malfunctioned.

Brown is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.