Man admits to robbing NE Side business, 2 other robberies

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of using a threatening note to rob a Northeast Side Speedy Cash and two other robberies.

Peter Auffant, 21, admitted to being involved in the robberies.

An arrest affidavit said Auffant presented a note to an employee demanding $20,000 in cash. It was addressed to the employee with her home address listed on it. It also said if she didn’t comply, her husband would die.

The employee told a co-worker to call 911, and Auffant took off.

A day later, Auffant allegedly tried to hit two hotels. One of the victims was able to get a partial license plate number, and it was linked to him.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.