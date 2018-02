SAN ANTONIO - A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with two pickup trucks that were set on fire.

Juan Ruiz admitted to setting fire to the pickups that were parked in front of his estranged wife's home Feb. 5, San Antonio fire officials said.

The vehicles didn't belong to the woman and it's unclear whose they were, officials said.

Ruiz was charged with arson of vehicles.

