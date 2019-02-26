Man armed with baseball bat robs Academy Sports and Outdoors store

SAN ANTONIO - A man used a baseball bat to steal a pair of shoes from an Academy Sports and Outdoors store, police said.

According to Crime Stoppers of San Antonio, the man walked into the store in the 4000 block of Loop 1604 on Feb. 2 and put some shoes into an empty box, police said.

The man then got a baseball bat to intimidate store employees, police said.

He left the store and drove away.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Tips can be called in 210-224-STOP (7867), submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or via the P3 app, which can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

