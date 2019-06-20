Man arrested after 9 types of drugs, 2 loaded guns found in car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A traffic stop in the city of Helotes led to nine different types of drugs, including cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, two loaded firearms and more than $2,300 in cash being found inside a car, according to police.

Police said the man behind the wheel of 2009 Kia Optima at the time of the traffic stop was 22-year-old John David Hernandez.

Around 10:20 p.m. on June 13, an officer with the Helotes Police Department reported spotting the silver Optima with a defective headlight and pulled it over in the 15000 block of State Highway 16.

During that time, the officer reported seeing the driver, later identified as Hernandez, reaching between the front passenger seat and the center console.

When the officer approached the car, he noticed Hernandez's eyes were "bloodshot" and that he was acting "excessively nervous and would not maintain eye contact," according to a police report obtained by KSAT.com.

After telling Hernandez the reason for pulling him over and asking him to step out of the car, the officer spotted three plastic bags containing marijuana near the driver's seat, the report said.

The officer told Hernandez that he was going to search his vehicle, and that's when Hernandez confessed to having other drugs in the car and in a backpack, according to the report.

Hernandez said there were also two loaded firearms, a handgun, an assault rifle and extra ammo in the trunk, according to the report.

Police said the nine types of drugs seized in the incident totaled more than half a pound combined.

The drugs seized, according to the report, were: marijuana (177 grams), cocaine (59.7 grams), psychedelic mushrooms or also known as shrooms (14 grams), Xanax (107 pills totaling to 28 grams), Dextroamphetamine (12 grams), Hydrocodone (4.2 grams), Prednisone (2 grams), Atarax (3.7 grams) and Methotrexate (1.3 grams).

Lodged in the driver's side door panel, $2,340 in cash was found in a fanny pack, according to the report.

Hernandez is facing several felony drug charges and a charge of unlawful carry of a weapon, according to online records.

Online records show Hernandez has since been released from the Bexar County Jail on a personal recognizance bond, which means he was let go without posting his $84,000 bail.

