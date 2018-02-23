Man arrested after allegedly sending stranger sexual messages on social media

SAN ANTONIO - Deputies arrested a man who they said used a fake name on social media to harass a woman with sexual text and video messages.

According to a post on the Bexar County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Michael Rowe used the alias of Miguel Petrucci on social media platforms to harass a woman "who he had no previous relationship with."

The post alleged Rowe would send inappropriate and sexual text and video messages to the woman.

The Sheriff's Office is asking those who have gotten similarly harassing messages from Miguel Petrucci to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office's non-emergency line at 210-335-6000.

