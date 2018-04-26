Man arrested after assaulting Elmendorf police officer, causing vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been arrested after he assaulted an Elmendorf police officer and then led authorities on a vehicle chase early Thursday morning on the city's Southeast Side.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. near Kilowatt Road and Highway 181 when the Elmendorf police officer attempted to approach the man who officials say had multiple warrants. That's when, authorities said, the suspect attacked the officer before driving off in a pickup truck.

Deputies tried multiple times to spike the vehicle but failed to do so until the truck reached Interstate 37 near Southcross.

The driver eventually exited Southeast Military near Goliad Road and entered a parking lot where Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers took the man into custody.

The Elmendorf police officer was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The name and age of the suspect are not currently known. Officials did not disclose the list of charges he now faces.

