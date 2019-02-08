Man arrested after bank robbery in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A man has been arrested after a bank robbery Thursday evening, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Officers were called to the Chase Bank location in the 600 block of North Walnut Avenue at about 6 p.m. Thursday regarding a robbery in progress.

Police said officers found that no one at the bank was harmed during the robbery.

The robber had already fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

A nearby citizen flagged down an officer and was able to give a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, described as a white Honda Ridgeline pickup truck. Police said just minutes later, at about 6:11 p.m., officers spotted the truck near the intersection of North Live Oak and Katy Street.

As officers attempted a traffic stop, the truck abruptly turned off the road and began traveling down the rocky embankment portion of the railroad tracks in the area, police said. Officers followed the truck down the tracks until it came to a stop near the intersection of North Grape Avenue and Michigan Street.

Police said a felony traffic stop was conducted and the driver of the truck was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, identified by police as Clayton Johnson, 33, was arrested and taken to the Comal County Jail. Police said he faces a second-degree felony charge of robbery and a state jail felony charge of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle. Police added that additional charges may be pending.

Once officers searched Johnson's truck, they were able to recover the entirety of the cash stolen from the bank, police said.

"The New Braunfels Police Department would like to praise the quick thinking of the citizen who was able to give officers a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle," the police department said in a statement. "NBPD would also like to thank the Comal County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this incident."

