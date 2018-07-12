Man arrested after beating, sexually assaulting woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman told police he followed her and attacked her in her own home.

Ernesto Antonio Mejia has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim met Mejia at a bar back on Sept. 16, 2017, and when it closed she walked home just before being attacked.

The victim said that despite being punched three times in the face, she was able to get away and make it home but Mejia allegedly followed her there and raped her.

Police said they were able to use Mejia's DNA to identify him and worked with the Converse Police Department to arrest him.

The affidavit said Mejia told police that he didn't rape her, claiming that the victim was a prostitute and that he paid for sex that night.

