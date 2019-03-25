Man arrested after carjacking ends in crash, SAPD cruiser rear-ended, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he carjacked a man at knifepoint and then led officers on a brief chase in the stolen vehicle just north of downtown.

The chase ended just before 5 p.m. when the suspect crashed and rear-ended a police cruiser in the 200 block of West Grayson Street, which is not far from the Pearl Brewery.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said officers were first called to the 500 block of Soledad Street around 4:10 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery of an individual.

"The victim and the suspect were in the (Impala) and an unknown disturbance and at some point, the suspect produces a lethal cutting instrument (and) waves it at the victim," said Officer Carlos Ortiz, a spokesman with SAPD. "The victim, fear for his life, gets out of the vehicle (and) the suspect takes possession of that vehicle."

When responding officers spotted the stolen vehicle, a gold Chevy Impala, they began to chase after the suspect.

Police said the officer in the damaged cruiser was able to get out and eventually arrest the suspect, who tried to escape on foot. The officer was not injured in the crash, officials said.

"We do know that the suspect in that vehicle actually rear-ended an officer who at the time was trying to get to the location," Ortiz said.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. The suspect has not yet been identified by police.

Officials could not provide any further details or what charges the suspect faces stemming from the two incidents as it remains under investigation.

