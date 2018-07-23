Man arrested after allegedly choking girlfriend, attacking her with sword

SAN ANTONIO - Juan Carlos Moreno Menchaca, 24, was arrested Monday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

San Antonio police were originally dispatched to the 600 block of South San Marcos Street for a possible stabbing when they found the victim.

Menchaca choked his girlfriend, 25, took her phone and assaulted her with a sword, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.

The woman was able to calm Menchaca down and escape before phoning police.

Undercover detectives with the SAPD Repeat Offenders Program Unit located Menchaca hours later and he was arrested by San Antonio Fear Free Environment officers on the San Antonio’s far southwest side.

The victim suffered minor cuts and lacerations in the attack.

Menchaca was reportedly upset by something he saw on the victim's phone, according to the spokesperson.

