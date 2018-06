A man is out on bond after being involved in a crash Tuesday night with a Fair Oaks police officer.

Rafael Geronimo Benavides, 29, is facing numerous charges, including intoxication assault, evading arrest, failure to stop and render aid and possession of marijuana.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Ralph Fair Road, about two miles from I-10.

The officer was not seriously injured in the crash.

