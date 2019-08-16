Man arrested after gun, drugs, over $8K in cash found during traffic stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, a handgun and more than $8,000 in cash in his car, according to the Hollywood Park Police Department.

Officials said an HPPD officer pulled over a vehicle early Thursday morning for a traffic violation.

While interviewing the driver, Angelo Ramirez, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said.

Police he officer later found cocaine, "dangerous drugs," paraphernalia, the large amount of cash and a loaded handgun.

Ramirez was taken into custody for being in felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon, officials said.

