Man arrested after harassing victim for 8 years, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man may get some peace after the person who is accused of harassing him for the past eight years was arrested.

Cruz Gonzalez had been harassing the man because he didn’t give a donation to his family after Gonzalez’s brother was killed, an arrest affidavit said.

On July 10, Gonzalez and the victim had their final run in when Gonzalez followed the man to his home and pulled a gun on him, police said.

The victim was able to call police before things escalated.

Gonzalez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

