Man arrested after leading DPS troopers on short chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a short chase.

The chase happened Wednesday on J Street near I-10 and Roland Road.

Troopers said they were trying to pull the man over, but he refused to stop. He eventually did.

Investigators searched his car, and it appears that they found some prescription pills before putting the man in handcuffs.

DPS said it won't be releasing any more information until Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.