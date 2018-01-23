Man arrested after pointing gun at back of Uber driver's head during ride, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after Harris County authorities said he pointed a gun at the back of an Uber driver's head on Saturday.

Gale Quinton Moody was arrested in the 14600 block of Louetta Road, the location at which he was dropped off by the Uber driver, according to authorities.

“Gale Moody was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $30,000, out of the 262nd District Court,” Constable Mark Herman said.

The Uber driver said that Moody pointed a handgun at the back of his head during the ride, Harris County authorities said.

