Man arrested after pushing wife out of moving vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of pushing his wife out of a moving vehicle while in the middle of the highway.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Dominque Green and his wife were on their way home from a bar when Green told his wife he was upset with her.

While they were on the highway, Green reached in front of his wife, opened the door and pushed her out, according to police. Green then went back to pick her up and took her to a hospital.

The arrest affidavit says the victim didn't remember much at first because of injuries to her head. She also suffered injuries to the face, arms, chest and body.

Green later admitted to his wife's stepdad that the reason why he pushed her out of the car was because he "just wanted to hurt her," the affidavit shows.

Green is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

