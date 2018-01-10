Man arrested after running black market booze operation

SAN ANTONIO - An East Side man has been arrested, accused of running a black market booze operation buying and selling stolen alcohol.

Anthony Stevenson, 48, has been taken into custody.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police ran an undercover operation that involved officers posing as thieves.

RELATED: Woman says she was beaten, held captive by Stone Oak man

RELATED: 7-Eleven robbery suspect arrested after cashing in stolen lottery tickets at 2 convenience stores

Police said that as recently as Jan. 9 and on three different occasions undercover detectives sold Stevenson alcohol at a deep discount that they told him was stolen.

In one transaction, according to the affidavit, police say he paid them $300 for more than $3800 worth of booze.

Police said they watched as he resold the bottles to local businesses for a profit.

Authorities said Stevenson sold the alcohol both on the street and from a home on the East Side located on Belmont Street.

Stevenson now faces a charge of organized retail theft.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.