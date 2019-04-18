Man arrested after selling drugs, running from officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested, accused of selling drugs and then running away from officers as they attempted to make an arrest, San Antonio police said.

Ishmael Moore, 25, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a police officer last week saw Moore exchanging what appeared to be narcotics with some other people at a Northeast Side gas station.

The afffidavit said the officer called for backup and pulled Moore over when he tried to drive off.

Police said Moore did stop for the officer, but when they told him they were going to search his car he took off running and jumped a fence.

Officers found more than 40 grams of marijuana and almost 150 grams of THC oil inside the car, the affidavit said.

Investigators eventually were able to track Moore down and arrested him without incident earlier this week. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver and evading arrest.

