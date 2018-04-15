Man arrested after sending hundreds of threatening texts to ex-girlfriend, police say

SELMA, Texas - A long list of text messages and phone calls have led to one man’s arrest in a stalking case.

Fernando Cantu Jr., 24, is charged with stalking and two counts of felony drug possession.

Police in Selma said Cantu sent hundreds of threatening text messages and phone calls to his ex-girlfriend.

While looking over the texts, investigators said they were continuously interrupted by calls from Cantu, and, at, one point, he admitted he was addicted to opiates again.

The phone call was recorded by a body camera.

