SAPD: Man arrested after shooting woman twice during argument

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in a hospital after after a man shot her twice during an argument, according to San Antonio police.

Police say the man and woman got into an argument in their house on Vargas Alley late Saturday night. As the fight escalated, the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman twice, police say

She then ran out of the house screaming, and ran down the street, according to police. Neighbors heard her and called the police. Officers surrounded the home, where they arrested the man.

Police say there were five children in the house, but none of them were injured. They are now staying with their grandmother.

The wounded woman is expected to be OK.

