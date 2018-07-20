Man arrested after stealing bike, kicking mentally disabled man, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a bike from a mentally disabled man and then kicked him in the head.

Tyrone Dickson, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim and his brother were at the M&M Food Mark located on South Pine Street on July 16 when they found Dickson allegedly attempting to steal his bike.

The affidavit said the pair attempted to stop Dickson but he used force to pull the bike and gain control. The victim and his brother both fell to the ground, and that's when, police said, the victim was kicked in the head before passing out.

The victim's family was able to show a receipt for the purchase of the bike as well as an identification number and a location to where Dickson lived.

Police were able to locate the stolen bicycle and verify the identification number, the affidavit said.

Dickson has been charged with aggravated robbery of elderly or disabled individual.

