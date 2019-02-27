Man arrested after whipping daughter with belt, leaving multiple bruises, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after whipping his teenage daughter with a belt to the point where it left multiple bruises, arrest documents state.

Bobby Joe Robledo, 34, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 17, 2018, when police were called to the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital for a report of family violence, an affidavit states.

Robledo's daughter told police that she was staying with her grandmother when she told her grandmother that she doesn't like her dad "because he is never around for her," court documents state. The girl's grandmother told Robledo what his daughter had said about him and Robledo confronted her, according to authorities.

Police said the girl told them Robledo pulled out a white belt and struck her left thigh, leaving her a large, visible bruise. The girl said her father smiled and laughed as he whipped her, the documents state.

Arrest documents state that the girl had "multiple strapped shape bruises" on her leg.

The girl told police that she was scared to go home, where he could hurt her, the affidavit states. Booking records show Robledo is also being held on a charge of assault causing bodily injury - married.

Authorities included in the arrest documents that Robledo is a documented gang member and has an extensive criminal record. Online records show several arrests dating back to 2003.

