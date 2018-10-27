Man arrested, charged in Oct. 15 murder on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police have made an arrest in a murder that happened last week on the city’s South Side, and they expect to put more suspects behind bars.

Police arrested and 47-year-old Benito Menesess on the Southeast Side Friday. He’s charged with murder.

Robert Esparza, 68, died of blunt force trauma on Oct. 15 at his home in the 300 block of West Harding Boulevard, police said.

Two vehicles were also taken from the home.

Police said one of the vehicles, a black Toyota Tacoma, was recovered on the East Side. They said they found evidence that linked Menesess to the murder.

Authorities said Menesess has a criminal history.

Police said more arrests are expected in the case.

The other vehicle, a black Chevrolet Equinox, has not been found.

