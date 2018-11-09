Man arrested, charged with 12 counts of felony arson, deputies say

KARNES COUNTY, Texas - A 49-year-old man has been arrested by the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office for alleged arson.

Jeffery Lepelley was taken into custody in connection with 58 fires in five counties, a majority of which took place in Karnes County and caused farmers to suffer big losses, deputies said.

Lepelley was charged with 12 counts of felony arson and is awaiting arraignment in Karnes County Jail with additional charges pending, according to deputies.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.