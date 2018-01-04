Man arrested for allegedly setting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's car on fire

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend's car has been arrested.

Bryan Saenz, 24, faces a felony arson charge.

The fire was set in September at a motel on Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

The motel’s manager provided the fire department with security video that showed a man breaking the car’s window, pouring what appeared to be gasoline inside, lighting a bag on fire and throwing it into the car.

Saenz’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend identified Saenz as the person in the video.

