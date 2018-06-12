Arrest made in March ambush murder at East Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a Converse man in connection with an ambush-style murder on the East side back in March.

However, the suspect, Kevin Luster, 19, says his only involvement was to use a cell phone, not a gun.

Still, he was arrested Monday on a charge of murder.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Luster is accused of setting up a meeting March 13 with the victim, Tamaris Taylor, 19, who he knew from high school.

Police at the time, said that Taylor was ambushed soon after arriving for that meeting, as he sat in his car at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

The affidavit said surveillance video shows a man sneaking out of another car, going around to Taylor’s passenger side window and firing a gun at him.

It says the video also shows a second person driving the suspect’s car.

The affidavit said police used phone records to tie Luster to the case.

He told investigators that while he did arrange the meeting with Taylor, he did not know murder was part of the plan, the affidavit says.

Luster said he thought the man who had threatened him was planning to rob Taylor at gunpoint, with help from his friends.

He said that same man called him after the murder and warned him not to say anything.

The affidavit does name a second suspect in the murder case, but it does not appear that person has been arrested yet.

