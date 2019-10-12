Man arrested for threatening mayor via Facebook Messenger

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of sending threatening messages to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. An arrest affidavit describes Adam Thomas Converse, 25, as someone who could be "the next mass shooter."

The report states Converse sent at least 14 threatening messages to Nirenberg via Facebook Messenger between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

"It would be nicer to leave you all dead with no hope of life after death ... I want to see people dead," one of the meesages read. Another message stated: "People will lose hands, arms, feet, and heads. Don't even try me."

In one message, Converse demanded money. "I'm looking to get filthy rich ... I'm going to stab you," the message read.

The mayor's communications director noticed the messages and reported them to police.

The affidavit states police believe Converse is capable of carrying out violance, adding that he was recently taken for an emergency detention and was carrying a machete in his waistband.

Police say Converse resisted when officers tried to take him into custody. He's facing charges of making a terroristic threat to a public servant and resisting arrest.

