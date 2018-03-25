SAPD arrests man in connection with Top Golf shooting that sent 3 to hospital

SAN ANTIONIO - San Antonio police released new information on a shooting at Top Golf late Saturday night that left three people in the hospital and led to the arrest of one person.

Mario Omar Guerra Jr., 22, has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the far Northwest Side location.

SAPD Chief William McManus said a group of about 10 people were gathered in the parking lot at around 9:30 p.m. when a pickup truck drove by.

One person in the group said something about the pickup truck’s driving, and a number of people got out of the pickup truck, McManus said.

An altercation ensued and shots were fired, McManus said. One person was shot in the chest, and two others were shot in the lower back.

All the victims were taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the truck flee the area and detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from Top Golf.

A witness gave a license plate number to the suspect vehicle and the investigation led to Guerra’s arrest, police said.

Police added further charges may be pending against others.

Guerra has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police did not give an update on the condition of the victims as of Sunday morning.

