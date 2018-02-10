Man arrested in connection to death of 8-month-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 10 months after the death of an 8-month-old boy, police have arrested a man in connection to the child's death.

Anthony Williams, 28, is being charged with injury to a child.

Officers were called out April 7 to an apartment on Jackson Keller, across from Jackson Keller Elementary School, for a baby not breathing. The child died an hour later.

According to the little boy's mother, Williams told her he was going to give the baby a bath and that the infant drowned.

Medical records later showed the child had multiple bone fractures and a deep bruise on his scalp.

With those reports and statements from the boy's mother, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Williams.

