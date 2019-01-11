Man arrested in connection with assaults of two women

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was accused of assaulting two woman and threatening to shoot them has been arrested.

According to an arrest affadavit, Rick Galindo and his girlfriend went to a family event Dec. 29 in the 1200 block of Klondike Drive, where police said Galindo got angry with her and started choking her in the car.

When the woman's sister tried to intervene, Galindo punched the sister in the face and pulled out a gun and threatened to kill his girlfriend if she left him, the arrest affadavit said.

Galindo drove off, but police were able to track him down and arrest him.

