Man arrested in Live Oak highway shooting

LIVE OAK, Texas - Live Oak police arrested a 32-year-old man connected to an October highway shooting.

Police investigators said Corey William Sorum was driving south on Interstate 35 when he fired several shots at the side of another car.

Bullets shattered the window and hit the headrest behind the driver’s head, police said.

Forensic investigators spoke with Sorum’s child — who was in the back of the car — to confirm the shooting.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Sorum has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.