Man arrested in San Antonio in connection with 1991 New York City homicide

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted in connection with a 1991 homicide case in New York City was arrested at a San Antonio federal court Monday after being subpoenaed in an unrelated case, Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Manuel Pino, 65, is being held without bond after he was taken into custody on the New York Police Department warrant, according to Bexar County District Clerk records.

A spokesperson for NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, which handles media requests for NYPD, said via email Tuesday morning that the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office has declined to extradite Pino back to New York City.

The spokesperson declined to release additional details about Pino's case.

A BCSO spokeswoman said Pino was taken into custody by deputies and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.