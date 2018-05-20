Man at large after robbing IHOP while customers dined

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a robbery suspect who hit a North East Side restaurant as customer ate early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m., a man wearing a gray hoodie and covering his face walked up to the register at the 24-hour IHOP restaurant in the 6800 block of North Loop 1604. Police said the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cashier. The employee gave him the cash and the man ran toward Rolling Oaks Mall, police said.

Police have not said how much money the man got away with. They said they are looking through surveillance video from the restaurant and questioning witnesses to get an accurate description of the robber.

The restaurant was closed until about 8 a.m. but is back open for business.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.