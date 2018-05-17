Man at large after threatening IHOP employees with bomb during robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A man is on the run after telling IHOP employees he had a bomb during a robbery, authorities said.

Police said the man got away with cash from the IHOP at Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unclear if the man actually had a bomb, but employees told police it looked like he had one.

Officers describe the man as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities.

