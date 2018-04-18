Man attacked by ex-girlfriend after refusing to give her money, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was attacked by an ex-girlfriend overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. outside of a Chicago Pizzeria located on North Pine Street and I-35.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was locking up the restaurant where he works when he was approached by his ex-girlfriend. The man refused to give the woman money and then told her he wanted to date someone else, police said. As he was walking away the 46-year-old woman stabbed the man on the side of the neck and in the back of his head with a pocket knife.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is non-life-threatening.

The woman ran off following the stabbing and has yet to be found, police said.

