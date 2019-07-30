Man attacked while walking home from park with friend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after being attacked while walking home from a park early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 6000 block of Pearl Pass, not far from New Sulphur Springs Road and South Foster Road on the city's East Side.

According to police, the two men were walking home from a park on Jasper Hollow when a black sedan pulled up alongside them. That's when, police said, the driver got out and pulled out a knife, stabbing one of the men in the arm, leg and chest.

Police said the victim and his friend ran to a home on Pearl Pass and called for help.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His name, age and condition are not currently known.

