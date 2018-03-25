Man attacked girlfriend because she spoke Spanish, thought she was insulting him, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend for speaking Spanish while on the phone with her child's father, according to an affidavit.

Investigators said Jonathan James Loy, 33, choked and hit his girlfriend with a gun because he thought his girlfriend was "insulting him" while on the phone.

The victim told police he punched her, then choked her and beat her unconscious with a firearm.

Loy, who was out on bond for assault of a family member at the time of the alleged attack, has prior convictions for family violence, according to police.

